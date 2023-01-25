Sunshine Coast Mayor wants 12 more hotels and new rail link before Brisbane 2032

Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson has revealed that he wants another 12 hotels built in the tourist region before Olympic and Paralympic Games come to Brisbane in 2032.

The Sunshine Coast is due to host nine events during the Games and to accommodate 1,400 athletes in a village precinct, but the region needs substantial infrastructure investment, Australian broadcaster ABC reported.

Among projects on the wish-list are increasing local accommodation, establishing a rail link with Brisbane and creating a 20,000-seat football stadium.

Jamison said a key outcome ahead the Games would be "significantly more investment" into hotels and accommodation to cater for tourists and athletes.

Brisbane 2032 is a once in a lifetime opportunity for the tourist industry in the Sunshine Coast, it has been claimed ©Getty Images

"I would think between now and 2032, we would want to see something in the order of 10 to a dozen new hotels constructed," Jamieson said.

"Some of those have already got approvals and there are others awaiting approvals, but that [construction] will be vital.

"What's really crucial is that we don't want to be seen to be building something just for the Olympics."

On the topic of the rail link, Jamieson added: "I don't think we'll get a better opportunity [to get a train line built]."

The project has been discussed for decades but successive State and Federal Governments have failed to build it, leaving the Bruce Highway to cope with the travel demands.

Jamieson added that he hoped a 20,000-seat football stadium and a 9,000-seat basketball stadium would be built in Kawana by 2032.

Improving transport links so the area does not need to rely so much on the Bruce Highway is one of the key legacies the Sunshine Coast is hoping from from the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games ©Getty Images

Visit Sunshine Coast chief executive Matt Stoeckel has claimed the Games will provide a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" for tourism in the region.

He added that his two main priorities are improving public transport and adding more hotel rooms.

"The Sunshine Coast can get pretty full in our peak periods [and] occupancy levels at our accommodation operators is well over 90 per cent," Stoeckel said.

Events set to take place on the Sunshine Coast include the Olympic marathon, cycling, football and basketball, as well as Paralympic cycling.