This year's women's recurve stage winners Penny Healey and Lim Si-hyeon were eliminated before the semi-finals of the Archery World Cup in Paris, serving as a test event for next year's Olympic Games.

Competition is being staged at the Les Invalides temporary venue as a rehearsal for Paris 2024, and offers a final qualification opportunity for next month's Archery World Cup Final in Hermosillo.

Britain's Healey was already assured of a place in the Final having won the first stage in Antalya, but could not provide another victory after losing 7-3 to Greece's Dimitra Papadopoulou in the second round.

Lim of South Korea had won the last two stages in Shanghai and Medellín but lost 6-4 to China's Hai Ligan in the round of 32.

Hai later beat Lim's compatriot and Olympic champion An San 6-2 and is into the semi-finals on Sunday (August 20) against French home favourite Lisa Barbelin.

In the other half of the draw, third seed Casey Kaufhold of the United States reached the last four with a shoot-off victory against Chinese Taipei's Peng Chia-mao in the quarter-finals, and is set to face Choi Mi-sun of South Korea.

In the men's recurve, two of this year's three stage winners reached the semi-finals.

Brazil's world bronze medallist Marcus D'Almeida overcame France's Baptiste Addis 6-4 in the quarter-finals, and is set to face top seed Lee Woo-seok of South Korea.

SUPERB archers make up the #FinalFour in Paris.

Last chance for the Korean men to grab individual gold this season.

#ArcheryWorldCup #archery pic.twitter.com/cpYyjz4bhG — World Archery (@worldarchery) August 18, 2023

Olympic silver medallist Mauro Nespoli of Italy, who won the last World Cup event in Medellín, is again through to the semi-finals to face South Korean third seed Kim Woo-jin.

Tokyo 2020 winner and world champion Mete Gazoz of Turkey lost 7-1 in the second round to Australia's Ryan Tyack.

The United States reached the mixed team compound final with a 158-154 win against The Netherlands, and are joined by Puerto Rico after they triumphed in a shoot-off following a 156-156 draw with Denmark.

Denmark had earlier set a world record with a perfect 160 in their victory against Brazil, which included nine Xs.

Neither team has medalled on the World Cup so far this season.

Top seeds South Korea are into their third mixed team recurve final of the season, where they are set to face third seeds Chinese Taipei.

The US have won two stages on this year's World Cup but lost 5-3 to China in the round of 16.

Compound competitions are due to conclude tomorrow in Paris and recurve events on Sunday (August 20).