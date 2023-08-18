Reigning Paralympic champions The Netherlands thrilled the home crowd here with a 58-36 victory over Britain in the women’s wheelchair basketball final at the European Para Championships.

The dominant Dutch team led from start to finish to seal a fourth successive title and ninth overall at the Rotterdam Ahoy.

Bo Kramer was the star performer for the hosts, scoring 18 points, 12 rebounds and five assists, while Mariska Beijer also finished with a double-double after notching 12 points and 13 rebounds.

Britain battled hard but suffered a third straight European final loss to The Netherlands.

Kramer settled any nerves for The Netherlands when she floated the ball home inside the opening 15 seconds.

Beijer then did brilliantly at the other end to thwart Britain's captain Sophie Carrigill from under the basket before Ilse Arts netted from range for a 4-0 lead.

Hannah Freeman opened Britain’s account but they were being made to pay for their inaccuracy, falling 13-9 behind in the opening period.

🏀 | Dutch women's Wheelchair Basketball win Great Britain final 58-36! Golden medals 🥇🔥 #EPC2023 pic.twitter.com/0YxsK1kpRh — European Para Championships (@EuroParaChamps) August 18, 2023

The Netherlands extended their lead to 28-15 by half-time and the second half started with more of the same from the hosts with Kramer and Beijer increasing their tallies.

Failure to convert several of The Netherlands’ opportunities gave Britain hope of a comeback as they trailed 36-24 going into the final quarter.

But the Dutch team upped their game when they needed to as Kramer, Jitske Visser and Xena Wimmenhoeve struck in quick succession.

The gap increased to 22 points with fewer than three minutes remaining.

Visser scored The Netherlands’ final points to seal a convincing victory.

Earlier, Spain clinched bronze in dramatic fashion, beating Germany 49-48 in overtime.

The two teams were locked at 47-47 each before a jump shot from Beatriz Zudaire in the third minute of extra time secured victory.

🏀 | The Wheelchair Basketball match between Spain vs. Germany for the bronze medal! It was exciting until the end. With even an extension due to a tie score. Last minute: Spain is ahead and wins bronze! 🥉 #EPC2023 pic.twitter.com/ndmHid5P8E — European Para Championships (@EuroParaChamps) August 18, 2023

France had a dominant morning in Para cycling, winning four time-trial races at Willem Alexander Baan.

Dorian Foulon and Heidi Gaugain claimed the respective men’s and women’s C5 titles, while Gatien Le Rousseau clinched the men’s C4 crown.

The other French winner in the morning’s races was Alexandre Leaute who claimed men’s C2 gold.

There was a Polish one-two in the women’s tandems with Patrycja Kuter overcoming Otylia Marczuk for the title.

Tristan Bangma delivered The Netherlands’ first Para cycling gold when he defeated compatriot Vincent ter Schure for the men’s tandems title.

"It’s great to have a European Championship in our own country after we just became world champions last week," said Bangma.

"We got to participate here again in the rainbow jersey.

"That’s fantastic here at home."

There was double delight for Switzerland, with Flurina Rigling and Franziska Matile-Dörig winning the women’s C2 and women’s C4 titles respectively.

Italy’s Antonella Incristi won women’s C3 gold, while Spain’s Ricardo Ten Argiles claimed top honours in the men’s C1 final and Germany’s Mathais Schindler triumphed in the men’s C3 category.

The afternoon session belonged to The Netherlands and Italy.

Italian duo Luisa Pasini and Fabrizio Cornegliani triumphed in the respective women’s H1 and men’s H1 categories while Roberta Amadeo was crowed women’s H2 champion.

The Netherlands claimed a hat-trick of titles to add to Bangma’s success, with Mark Mekenkamp winning men’s H3 gold, Jennette Jansen sealing women’s H4 gold and Mitch Valize clinching the men’s H5 crown.

Annika Zeyen and Andrea Eskau delivered golds for Germany, with success in the women’s H3 and women’s H5 respectively.

Thomas Frühwirth of Austria won men’s H4 gold, while Spain’s Sergio Garrote Muñoz captured the men’s H2 title.

🔥 | At the final of the 10m Air riffle prone SH1 (Mixed), a World Record was achieved. Vadovicova achieved this record with a score of 255.7. With this she also managed to earn her gold medal! Congratulations!🥇 #EPC2023 pic.twitter.com/rMsvg9bog3 — European Para Championships (@EuroParaChamps) August 18, 2023

More Paris 2024 places were awarded in Para archery, with the women’s recurve open and women’s compound open finalists sealing tickets to the Paralympics.

Germany’s Flora Kliem beat Ukraine’s Anna-Victoria Shevchenko 6-5 in the women’s recurve open final, while Italy’s Eleonora Sarti secured a 144-140 victory over Poland’s Kseniya Markitantova in the women’s compound open final.

Titles were also won in shooting Para sport with victories for Poland and Slovakia.

Poland’s Barbara Moskal retained the mixed 10m air rifle VI SH-VI crown with an impressive score of 220.6 points.

Spain’s Ager Solabarrieta Txakartegi came second with 205.2, while France’s David Dulin finished third with 184.8.

Slovakia’s Veronika Vadovičová emerged victorious from the mixed 10 metres air rifle prone SH1 competition with a world record score of 255.7.

It was a stunning performance from the four-time Paralympic champion as Juan Antonio Saavedra Reinaldo earned silver with 253.3.

Britain’s Matt Skelton rounded off the podium after scoring 232.2 for bronze.

Competition is due to continue tomorrow.