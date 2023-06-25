Malaysian official receives BWF award for 40 years of service to badminton

Malaysian official Chin Yoon Foo has received a special prize from the Badminton World Federation (BWF) in recognition of 40 years of service to the sport.

The BWF awarded Chin the Meritorious Service Award 2022 after he was recommended by the Kedah Badminton Association (KBA).

Chin was presented the honour by BWF vice-president Jassem Kanso during last month's Malaysia Masters at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur and said he wanted to share it with KBA Council members.

"The award was presented to me in recognition of my service in badminton for the past 40 years," said Chin.

"To qualify for the award, the candidate must have served a badminton continuously for more than 15 years and also helped to organise international events.

Chin Yoon Foo received the award on the sidelines of the Malaysia Masters that was staged in Kuala Lumpur last month ©Getty Images

"I was recommended for the award by Kedah Badminton Association President Datuk Teoh Teng Chor to the Badminton Association Malaysia (BAM).

"BAM then forwarded the recommendation to the BWF.

"I feel proud to be given the honour to receive this award and would like to share it with all the KBA council members,"

After joining the KBA in 1983, Chin was elected as the organisation’s vice-president.

The 70-year-old has held the position ever since while also serving as the chairman of KBA’s tournament sub-committee.

Chin has also been part of the police force for 23 years.

During that time, Chin was a special branch inspector situated in Yala in Thailand for 11 years.