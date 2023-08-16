The German Games Industry Association's (GAME) annual report has outlined its goal to make the country the "best esports location".

GAME has reached the fifth anniversary of its founding in 2018, and its report outlines the demographics of the gaming and esports industry in Germany, claiming around six in 10 people aged between six and 69 play computer and video games.

It summarises the development of the gaming market in Germany and an overview of funding, and lists 10 demands of the GAME.

These include promoting Germany as a games location through a €125 million (£107 million/$136 million) funding increase and tax breaks, improved training for professionals, enhanced digital infrastructure including a strong 5G network and making Germany the best esports location.

The GAME annual report outlines the popularity of gaming in Germany ©GAME

"We want to make Germany the best esports location," the report said.

"In view of the high social, cultural and economic relevance of esports, the framework conditions must be designed in the best possible way.

"In particular, the valuable work of clubs offering esports must be promoted and not further disadvantaged.

"They must therefore be recognised as non-profit organisations in the tax code.

"Whether esport is a sport or not is not decisive.

"At the same time, there needs to be more support for young talent and events in the states and local communities so that we in Germany can participate in this international phenomenon at a world level."

GAME's annual report features 10 demands, including to make Germany the "best esports location" ©GAME

Germany has become a popular European destination for esports events and teams, promoted by the eSports Federation Germany which is a member of the International Esports Federation.

The Olympic Movement has attempted to strengthen its ties with esports through the International Olympic Committee's inaugural Olympic Esports Series in Singapore in June, but critics in the gaming industry were sceptical of the selection of virtual and simulated sports instead of popular titles such as Dota 2, League of Legends and Counter-Strike.

However, it is not pursuing esports' inclusion on an Olympic Games programme.