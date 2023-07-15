Brazil and RB Leipzig seal titles at FIFAe Finals to win record prize money

Brazil and RBLZ Gaming – RB Leipzig have taken glory at the FIFAe Finals currently taking place in Riyadh until July 19.

The Brazilians came out on top of the FIFAe Nations Cup in the Saudi Arabian capital as the country lifted the trophy for the second consecutive year, becoming the first ever to win it twice.

PHzin, Resende, and PauloNeto999 combined in the 24-team tournament to take home the $300,000 (£229,000/€267,000) prize money out of a total pool of $1 million (£763,000/€890,000).

"PHzin, he is a star; I've been saying this," said Brazilian coach Gabgol.

"He's the best player in the world and he's showing us again this season.

Brazil make history with their 2nd title 🇧🇷🇧🇷



All the Nations to have lifted the #FeNC trophy 🏆 pic.twitter.com/rd1aoNJeSs — FIFAe (@FIFAe) July 15, 2023

"He's super special, we are glad he plays for Brazil."

Prior to the international tournament, German club RB Leipzig were victorious in the FIFAe Club World Cup which was also played in a two versus two format.

Winner from the 2022 FIFAe World Cup Umut and now youngest ever Club World Cup champion Anders Vejrgang claimed the trophy after dispatching Team Futwiz Europe in the final.

They took the lead at the 30 minute mark of the first leg before Futwiz responded quickly.

However, Verjgang capitalised on a brilliant Umut pass to put his side 2-1 up just before the half-time whistle.

RBLZ - RB Leipzig beat Team Futwiz Europe over two legs for FIFAe Club World Cup glory ©FIFA

They then produced a solid defensive performance in the second half which ended goalless before a 1-1 draw in the final leg gave Leipzig a 3-2 aggregate win.

The FIFAe Finals was sponsored by Gamers8: The Land of Heroes, which is the world's largest gaming and esports festival.

As a result, a record prize pool was introduced with $1 million provided across three tournaments.

The $3 million (£2.2 million/€2.6 million) total represents an increase of more than double from last year's $1.2 million (£915,000/€1 million).

The FIFAe World Cup is the last tournament of the event and is due to take place from July 16 to 19.