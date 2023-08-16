World Taekwondo officials were given the opportunity to run the rule over staging of the sport at the Grand Palais before next year's Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris.

Operational tests were held at the historic glass exhibition hall which is set to host fencing, wheelchair fencing, taekwondo and Para taekwondo competition during Paris 2024.

A small World Taekwondo delegation have been in the French capital over the past two days to carry out tests behind closed doors.

Unlike other sports, taekwondo fighters and fencers will not get the chance to compete at the venue before battling it out for Olympic and Paralympic medals next year.

World Taekwondo officials were joined by representatives of the Paris 2024 Organising Committee, cybersecurity firm Atos and timekeeper Omega.

An artist's impression of what the Grand Palais will look like during the Olympics as operational tests were carried out behind closed doors ©Paris 2024

Olof Hansson, Para taekwondo director at World Taekwondo, was among those to visit the venue where he said thorough checks were conducted.

The tests include checking the accuracy of the timing and how the venue will transition from hosting fencing to taekwondo.

During next year’s Olympics, fencing is set to take centre stage at the Grand Palais from July 27 to August 4 before the venue is to play host to taekwondo from August 7 to 10.

The staging is set to switch for the Paralympics, with Para taekwondo scheduled run from August 29 to 31 followed by wheelchair fencing from September 3 to 7.

Hansson said he was unable to reveal how the venue will look but was impressed with the set up for taekwondo and Para taekwondo.

Olof Hansson, Para taekwondo director at World Taekwondo, described the Grand Palais as "absolutely amazing" following his visit ©Getty Images

"It’s not been a form of test event that we have done in the past where we actually have athletes competing," Hansson told insidethegames.

"It has been focused on testing all the procedures.

"The venue is going to be absolutely amazing.

"It’s different from previous Games where we have had a newer existing venue that has been built up in a boxed format to fit the sport.

"Here we have a building with a lot of history and it will be quite remarkable come the Games next year."

The Grand Palais was originally built in 1900 for the World’s Fair, which included the second edition of the Olympic Games.

The Nave is the biggest in Europe with 13,500 m2 of surface area, crowned with a glass roof of 17,500 m2.