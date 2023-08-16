A council-run care home which was established as part of the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games legacy is in need of £7 million ($8.9 million/€8.1 million) worth of repairs just six years after opening.

Up to 60 residents at the Riverside Care Home in Dalmarnock are set to be moved out while work takes place.

The home started life as athlete accommodation for Glasgow 2014 before being repurposed and re-opened in 2017.

A Glasgow City Council spokesperson said that the work is essential and that ensuring residents, families and staff are kept fully informed on how it will affect the operation of the home is a priority.

"Undertaking a single, consolidated package of work would help us to avoid ongoing, day-to-day disruption to the operation of the home, which would be caused by trying to complete the repairs on a piecemeal basis," the spokesperson said, as reported by Glasgow World.

"This approach would allow us to tackle effectively and efficiently the building issues that have been affecting the home in recent years while shielding residents from disruptive work such as flooring replacement."

Riverside Care Home was opened in 2017 after its use as athlete accommodation at Glasgow 2014 ©Riverside

The total scheme, including the repairs and rehoming the 60 residents, is expected to cost just over £10 million ($12.7 million/€11.6 million).

The carers are due to write to families of those potentially being moved out about the repairs planned.

They are proposing to secure places within private care homes across the city to ensure capacity is maintained on the Riverside books.

The Glasgow 2014 Athletes' Village was walking distance of Celtic Park, the venue for the Games' Opening Ceremony.

The accommodation blocks were all built with accessibility in mind.

One was specifically adapted to the needs of the athletes with a disability, which was later converted into Riverside Care Home.