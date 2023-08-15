Sculptures inspired by patterns of moves used in poomsae have been installed near the World Taekwondo headquarters in Seoul.

The sculptures, measuring from 2.9 to 4.2 metres in height, are situated along Teheren-ro in the Gangnam District of the South Korean capital.

It is close to World Taekwondo’s Kukkiwon head office and is understood to be the reason for the installation.

A total of 11 sculptures have been created with five demonstrating the stages of the dolgaechagi sparring kick, while the other six illustrate the balchagi kick and makgi block.

Poomsae comprises of a series of techniques that showcase an athlete's balance and power ©Getty Images

The techniques are all used in poomsae and feature choreographed patterns of defence-and-attack motions.

Poomsae requires balance and power and is accessible to people of all ages.

In competition, poomsae is split between traditional performance techniques and freestyle.

Taekwondo techniques are used in the composition of music and choreography.