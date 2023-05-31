World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue has vowed to focus on promoting the sport "more in a humanitarian way" and the development of virtual taekwondo for the remainder of his fifth term.

The Taekwondo Humanitarian Foundation (THF) was formed as the governing body's humanitarian arm in 2016, seeking to teach the sport in refugee camps around the world.

Its work has been praised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Association of Summer Olympic International Federations, and Choue has claimed it is "the leading international sports federation to support refugee athletes".

A Refugee Team of 13 athletes is competing at the World Taekwondo Championships here which the President said he was "really happy about", and he additionally pointed to the THF's work at the Azraq Camp and staging of two editions of a Hopes and Dreams Sports Festival in Jordan, which has involved collaboration with other International Federations.

Choue was first elected as World Taekwondo President in 2004, and wants to devote further attention to supporting refugees through the sport.

"While competition will be developed by the Technical Committee and Referee Committee, my aim is to promote more in a humanitarian way, supporting more refugee children," the South Korean official told insidethegames.

"We have the Taekwondo Cares programme, through which we support orphans in many different countries together with the Member National Associations.

"We support them with equipment and financially to hire the coaches.

"For the next 10 or 20 years, I think World Taekwondo will be more focused in a humanitarian way - how to serve young and displaced people around the world as an Olympic sport.

"That's our future."

Chungwon Choue wants World Taekwondo to "be more focused in a humanitarian way" ©World Taekwondo

Choue is one of the longest-serving Presidents of an International Federation, with next year set to mark his 20th in the position.

However, he insisted the focus should be on taekwondo as a sport rather than him as a leader, including plans to position a statute outside the Olympic Museum in Lausanne in November of this year marking World Taekwondo's 50th anniversary.

"Twenty years, is it really 20 years?" Choue reflected.

"Next year the important thing is not my 20 years of Presidency of World Taekwondo.

"The important thing is 30th year anniversary of the IOC's decision at the IOC Session in 1994 to take taekwondo as a sport in the Olympic Games in Sydney."

Virtual taekwondo was first showcased in 2019 and is on the programme for next month's inaugural Olympic Esports Series in Singapore.

Further developing virtual taekwondo and poomsae taekwondo are among Chungwon Choue's other targets ©World Taekwondo

Choue promised "we are going to develop virtual taekwondo more details and show to the world it can help you be strong, get your body moving and be exercising".

He also hopes poomsae taekwondo is "another territory to develop and to introduce to the world", including the beach poomsae discipline.

Poomsae featured as a medal event at the Asian Games for the first time at Jakarta-Palembang 2018 and the Pan American Games at Santiago 2019.

Choue feels the prospect of it becoming an Olympic discipline is unlikely in the short-term, but suggested this may change with an increase in popularity.

"That is the IOC's decision," he said.

"I don't think so, but that does not mean I am not going to try.

"It is very difficult to bring more weight categories or bring more people to an Olympics, but maybe some day if the public loves to watch poomsae, why not?

"The IOC is always thinking about the young generations.

"Nobody thought about breaking as an Olympic sport but it happened because the young generation like to watch the breaking performances, so why not if we develop poomsae to a high level and it is popular."