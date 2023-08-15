A feasibility study has ruled that Wyaralong Dam is able to host rowing events at the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Representatives from World Rowing, Rowing Australia, and Rowing Queensland combined to assess several venues across the southeast of the state.

The Queensland State Rowing Centre at the Dam in the Scenic Rim region was judged to be "a suitable and fit-for-purpose venue for flatwater rowing."

"This venue currently holds about 60 local and state-based rowing events, including 35 regattas each year," read a Rowing Australia statement.

"This demonstrates its ability to address important impact and legacy infrastructure outcomes for the 2032 Games.

"Collectively World Rowing, Rowing Australia, and Rowing Queensland will look to continue to build on this collaborative and positive engagement to leverage the opportunities the 2032 Games will provide Australia and the region for the sport of rowing.

"Beyond 2032, this venue will serve as an important location for local, state, national, and potentially international regattas and we look forward to the opportunity of having another international standard flatwater rowing regatta venue in Australia."

The Queensland State Rowing Centre stages around 35 regattas each year ©Rowing Queensland

Wyaralog's potential hosting is hoped to deliver huge transport benefits with Mayors of southeast Queensland asking for a Governmental infrastructure deal.

They want upgrades carried out on the Mount Lindesay Highway, which is one of the main access points of the Scenic Rim region.

Connections from Bromelton to the highway and a railway from Salisbury to Undullah are also desired.

Wyaralog Dam is also due to stage canoe sprint at the Olympics as well as rowing and canoe at the Paralympics.

The Queensland State Rowing Centre has an international standard course which is the only one in the world to have 10 lanes.

The course cost around AUD400,000 (£200,000/$259,000/€235,000) and also holds regular time trials and training events throughout the year in addition to regattas.

"This prestigious designation will not only showcase the beauty and capabilities of the venue but also provide a significant boost to the local rowing community, promoting the sport and inspiring future generations of rowers," claims Rowing Queensland.

"The 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games will mark a historic moment for the Queensland State Rowing Centre as it takes centre stage on the global sporting platform, leaving a lasting legacy for rowing in the region."