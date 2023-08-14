French coach predicts Paris 2024 Olympics will help recover from Women's World Cup defeat

French women's coach Hervé Renard has pledged that they will take revenge for their FIFA Women's World Cup defeat by Australia when the Olympic football tournament kicks off next year.

"Now we have to look forward, we’re organizing (sic) the Olympic Games in Paris," Renard said.

"So, we’re waiting for you, we’ll have our revenge."

As host nation, France qualify automatically for the Olympic competition, although whether they will face their World Cup conquerors depends upon the Australians' progress in Asian qualification.

"We are far from the Olympics, we have just lost a quarter-final, but given the qualities we have and the young people who can integrate it, there will be a good group," captain Wendie Renard predicted.

France were beaten 7-6 on penalties in Brisbane after a scoreless draw after extra time.

"It was 50-50 and destiny chose Australia," Renard insisted.

His ploy of bringing on penalty shootout specialist Solene Durand in extra time to replace regular goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin had proved unsuccessful although Durand save three spotkicks.

"We knew the qualities of Durand, she’s amazing on the penalty shootout," Renard explained.

"If we’d won, I’d be the king of the world, but this evening I’m nothing because we lost by some millimetres."

It was the third successive time that France had been eliminated in the quarter-finals since 2015.

On two of the three occasions, they had lost on penalties.

France went out on penalties at the quarter final stage for the second time in the last three World Cup tournaments©Getty Images

Renard had coached Saudi Arabia's men to their astonishing opening match victory over eventual champions Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar last November.

He took over as coach of the French women's team from Corinne Diacre in March and rebuilt the squad before they travelled to Australia.

Although France had lost 1-0 to the Australians in the final warm-up match for the tournament last month, they steadily improved throughout the World Cup group stages.

After an opening draw against Jamaica, they beat Panama and Brazil before an emphatic 4-0 win over Morocco in the round of 16.

"Losing here will teach us something," defender Maëlle Lakrar told L'Equipe.

"Some, like Vicki Becho and I, are young, at the Olympic Games we will be present and it will be at home."

In the first of the World Cup semi-finals, Spain are to take on on Sweden in Auckland on Tuesday (August 15).

In the second, Australia face European champions England on Wednesday (August 16) in Sydney.