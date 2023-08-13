Vu takes major title at Women's Open with calm performance despite protest

Lilia Vu has clinched her second major title of the season after holding off home favourite Charley Hull to claim a six-shot win at the Women's Open in England despite disruption from protestors.

The American began the day tied for pole position with Hull and never relinquished top spot during an impressive display at Walton Heath Golf Club.

She countered a lone bogey with six birdies to record a five under par score of 67 to finish the week 14 under on 274.

The 25-year-old's success follows her victory at the Chevron Championship earlier in the year and sees her become the first player since South Korean Ko Jin-young in 2019 to win multiple women's majors in a season.

"It's almost unreal," Vu said.

"I had a really tough run the past couple of months.

"We just wanted to be in contention, that's all we wanted, and somehow this happened!

What a way to win it!



A stunning six stroke victory for @TheLiliaVu 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Hk3yRIPZpo — AIG Women’s Open (@AIGWomensOpen) August 13, 2023

"This has been the best crowd I've ever played in my life.

"I will remember this moment for the rest of my life.

"They've been so great.

"I know they were rooting for Charley but they clapped for me too, which is amazing!"

Hull just about held onto second place as she finished eight under par with 73 on the final round, beating Jiyai Shin of South Korea by a single stroke overall.

A long-range par-save from Hull set her apart from Shin on the last hole.

It clinched her second runner-up finish in majors this season after sharing second place at the US Women's Open last month.

Charley Hull ensured she was the sole occupant of second place with a long-range put on the 18th hole ©Getty Images

"I feel a bit deflated," Hull said.

"I don't feel like anything went my way today.

"I feel like I actually played quite solid, just didn't really hole many putts.

"Truthfully I want to be with my coach at 10 o'clock tomorrow and I want to work on a load of stuff.

"I feel that I have come close twice in the two biggest majors, the US Open and the Women's Open, so I really feel like next year is my time to win one."

Play was forced to a halt as the final pairing of Vu and Hull were approaching the closing stages.

A protestor with a smoke flare darted onto the green of the 17th hole just after Hull putted.

Just Stop Oil activists executed a similar disturbance at The Open last month near Liverpool, although the group has not claimed responsibility for this protest.