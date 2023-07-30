Dominant Boutier becomes first French winner of home major at Evian Championship

France's Céline Boutier earned an impressive six-stroke victory at the Evian Championship, becoming the first home player to win the event since it became women's golf's fifth major in 2013.

On an individual level, it was also a first triumph at the majors for the world number 15.

Boutier began the day at the Evian Resort Golf Club in Évian-les-Bains with a three-shot lead over Japan's Nasa Hataoka at 11-under-par.

She enjoyed an ideal start to the final day with two birdies in the first two holes and three in the first five to move her to 14-under-par.

A bogey on the 14th was cancelled out by a birdie two holes later to ensure Boutier took a well-deserved victory.

Boutier's previous-best finish at the Evian Championship was 29th, and she was delighted with how she fared in difficult weather conditions across the four days.

"It honestly has been my biggest dream ever since I started watching golf," she said.

"This tournament has always been very special to me, even watching as a teenager.

"To be able to hold this trophy is pretty unbelievable."

Céline Boutier of France, left, earned $1 million for her first major triumph ©Getty Images

Boutier earned $1 million (£778,000/€907,000) from a total prize fund of $6.5 million (£5.1 million/€5.9 million) for her victory.

Defending champion Brooke Henderson of Canada gained a shot on the fourth round with a round of 70 ensuring she finished second at eight-under-par.

There was a five-way tie for third at five-under-par, including Norway's Celine Borge and Mexico's Gaby Lopez who produced fine final rounds of 68.

Kim A-lim of South Korea climbed from five-under to seven-under, Japan's Yuka Saso gained a shot to ensure her involvement in the tie, and four bogeys alongside three birdies meant her compatriot Hataoka dropped a place.

Gemma Dryburgh of Scotland placed eighth at six-under-par.

The 2021 winner Minjee Lee of Australia began the day in joint-third at seven-under, but fell away with a round of 75 including six bogeys to finished tied for 16th at three-under-par.

Olympic champion Nelly Korda of the United States also dropped a shot on the final day and finished in a five-way tie for ninth at five-under-par.

The final major of the year is set to be the Women's Open from August 10 to 13 at the Walton Heath Golf Club in the English village of Walton-on-the-Hill.