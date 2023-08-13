Lotte Kopecky produced a blistering late attack to win the women's elite road race title on the final day of the Cycling World Championships in Scotland.

The result makes her the first Belgian winner in the discipline since Nicolle van den Broeck in 1973.

Kopecky finished the 154.1-kilometre ride from Loch Lomond to Glasgow after 4hour 2min 12sec following a solo breakaway from a small group of leaders on the final lap of the city section.

Denmark's Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig initially managed to keep pace with Kopecky but could not keep up with the 27-year-old who capped off a successful Championships.

She also won elimination and points race golds in the track cycling events, in addition to a bronze medal in the omnium at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome.

Ludwig was forced to settle for bronze because, despite registering the same time as Dutchwoman Demi Vollering with 4:02:19, she was judged to be a fraction behind.

Lotte Kopecky became the first Belgian women's road race world champion since Nicolle van den Broeck in 1973 ©Getty Images

"I thought after those two world titles on the track, it would be almost impossible to win again here," said Kopecky

"Three world titles in seven days is too crazy.

"I didn't dream of this when I was a little girl, back then I just wanted to be competitive on the bike.

"I never knew I would become this good."

Earlier in the day Romain Mahieu led a French podium sweep in the men's elite BMX racing final.

He clocked in after just 33.189 to pip Arthur Pilard and Joris Daudet by 0.142 and 0.354, respectively.

Bethany Shriever triumphed in the women's BMX racing final with the support of the home crowd ©Getty Images

"We all motivate each other and here you see the result of that, it bodes really well for Paris next year," said the 28-year-old Mahieu.

Britain's Bethany Shriever won the women's BMX racing gold earlier in the day with a time of 36.577.

Laura Smulders of The Netherlands crossed the line 0.380 later to take second before American Alise Willoughby came third 0.759 off the pace.

"It's so special and the crowd have been amazing," said Shriever.

"My family are here, my friends are here.

"I'm speechless right now."