EA Sports has announced EA Sports FC Mobile, the first mobile version of the football game since the rebranding.

The mobile game is set to launch on September 26, with Real Madrid and Brazil football star Vinicius Jr. set to feature on the cover.

Last year, EA announced that it is not continuing its partnership with FIFA.

"I’m excited to be featured as the cover star for EA Sports FC Mobile and look forward to sharing this excitement with fans worldwide," the footballer said in a statement.

"Football is more than just a sport, and to play a part in inviting more people into this celebration is a dream."





FC Mobile is set to feature authentic running styles, penalty kick stances and celebrations for certain players.

The shooting system has been revamped, with a power shot and hard tackle among other moves to look forward to.

A limited beta version of EA Sports FC Mobile launched at the end of last month.

According to EA, more than 100 million gamers are active on its mobile community.

The EA Sports FC Online is set to feature at the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games as a medal event.