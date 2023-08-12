PNGOC begins search for new secretary general to replace IOC member Rapilla

The Papua New Guinea Olympic Committee (PNGOC) has launched its recruitment process for a new secretary general.

The successful candidate will replace International Olympic Committee member Auvita Rapilla who has held the position since January 2011.

"This role is crucial to the organisational leadership, ensuring alignment with our foundational principles and fostering strategic partnerships on a national, regional, and international level," read a PNGOC statement.

"We are honoured to have our recruitment process facilitated by Vanguard International – Papua New Guinea's premier recruitment agency.

"Vanguard International, a dedicated supporter of Team PNG and the Papua New Guinea Olympic Committee, guarantees a rigorous, impartial, and smooth recruitment journey."

The PNGOC is seeking candidates with knowledge of the Olympic Movement, Commonwealth Games, and Pacific Games.

The PNGOC has set a submission deadline of August 25 for applicants ©PNGOC/Facebook

An understanding of the country's sporting landscapes and principles of corporate governance law and regulations are also preferred.

A deadline of August 25 has been set for applications to be submitted.

As well as her role with the PNGOC, Rapilla is currently serving on the IOC Sustainability and Legacy Commission and the Public Affairs and Social Development Through Sport Commission.

Rapilla originally began working with the PNGOC in 1994 as an executive assistant.

She was then promoted to operational manager in 1998 before secretary general.

Her election as an IOC member made her the first Pacific woman to hold the title, according to the Fiji Sun.