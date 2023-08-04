The Papua New Guinea Olympic Committee (PNGOC) has joined celebrations of the 20-year anniversary of Australian non-Government organisation the Kododa Track Foundation (KTF).

The Foundation was established in 2003 offering scholarships along the Kokoda Track in Papua New Guinea, the location of a 1942 battle between Japanese and Allied forces.

It wants to use its 20th anniversary to "commemorate the endurance, courage, sacrifice and mateship displayed by the Australian and PNG soldiers and Fuzzy Wuzzy Angel carriers" and celebrate "the life-changing impact of KTF".

The KTF is credited with providing 8,000 scholarships to allow children to attend primary and secondary schools, building or expanding classroom infrastructure in eight schools and supporting more than 50 teachers on annual salaries and with professional development.

It also works in the fields of health, equality and leadership.

Leading athletes from Papua New Guinea delivered messages on the Olympic values alongside the football tournament ©PNGOC

The Kicks 4 Kokoda programme is a joint initiative between the KTF and PNGOC which launched in Oro Province last year.

Leading athletes from the country including netball player Winnie Marava, hockey players Hussein Lowah and Miriam Ilumpui, boxer Laizani Soma, karateka Lera Kose and Miriam Stanley and Para athlete Dorna Longbut managed a Kicks 4 Kokoda football tournament.

They helped to oversee football matches, guide teams to booths set up by KTF partners including the Family Sexual Violence Action Committee, Femli PNG and Kokoda Family Sexual Violence Unit, and delivered messages on Olympic values.

The five participating teams in Kokoda were presented with FIFA Women's World Cup footballs by KTF head of health Kate Donnellan.

Papua New Guinea has featured at every Summer Olympics except Moscow 1980 since its debut at Montreal 1976, but has yet to win a medal.