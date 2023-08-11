Federico Bahamontes, the first Spaniard to win the Tour de France in 1959, has died at the age of 95.

Bahamontes is regarded as one of the finest climbers in cycling history and was the first rider to win the mountains jersey in all three Grand Tours.

He just missed winning the Vuelta a España in 1957 and also came close to a second Tour de France title in 1963.

Born in Toledo in 1928, the young Bahamontes first began cycling as a means of transporting illegal market goods in a country ravaged by the Civil War and the Francoist regime.

In 1947, he was encouraged to compete in his first bike race, placing second after reportedly eating only a banana and a lemon for sustenance.

Nicknamed the "Eagle of Toledo", Bahamontes won the Tour de France polka dot jersey six times between 1954, on his first appearance in the event, and 1964.

In 2013, he was named the best climber in the history of the Tour de France by a panel organised by L'Équipe.

His record remains second only to Richard Virenque’s seven King of the Mountains titles.

Bahamontes also won the mountains competition in the Giro d'Italia in 1956.

🕊️It is with deep sadness that we learn of the passing of Federico Bahamontes, winner of the 1959 Tour de France.

Aged 95, the Eagle of Toledo was the oldest Tour de France winner, the first Spanish winner, and a six-time winner of the Mountain classification.



— Tour de France™ (@LeTour) August 8, 2023

But Bahamontes was almost as famous for his failures as his victories.

He missed winning the Vuelta a España in 1957 after blowing a 16-minute lead to hand victory to his big rival Jesus Lorono, although he still won the Kings of the Mountain classification, a title he retained the following year.

At the Tour de France in 1963, Bahamontes was in the yellow jersey a few days out from Paris but only three seconds separated him from Jacques Anquetil, seeking his third successive Tour win.

Anquetil won a sprint against Bahamontes on stage 17 and the bonus seconds took him into the lead and helped him secure the general classification.

Bahamontes finished in second place.

A year later, in 1964, he finished third in the Tour de France, a race again won by Anquetil.

Bahamontes rode his final Tour de France in 1965, where he abandoned the race on stage 10, having finished the previous day's stage second to last, 40 minutes down.

On his final stage, he made one last attack on the Col de Portet d'Aspet, in his own words "to show them what they would be missing".

Two days of mourning was declared in the hometown of Federico Bahamontes after his death on Tuesday ©Getty Images

Following retirement, Bahamontes ran a bicycle and motorcycle shop in Toledo.

Bahamontes' death on Tuesday (August 8) was confirmed by Carlos Velazquez, the Mayor of Toldeo, who declared two days of mourning.

"With deep regret we mourn the loss of Federico Martin Bahamontes, the 'Eagle of Toledo', benchmark of the sport that has brought the name of our city to the top," wrote Velazquez on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"The first Spaniard to win the Tour de France is part of the history of the sport in our country, with more than 74 victories behind him.

"Adopted son of the city of Toledo, admired and loved, Fede has moved us with his extraordinary climbs.

"His bicycle shop, in our Plaza de la Magdalena, has been a place of pilgrimage for all fans.

"We will honour his memory with two days of official mourning, as a sign of pain and recognition of all Toledo.

"Thanks to him we all won the Tour.

"Our deepest condolences to your loved ones."

Bahamontes had been oldest living Tour de France winner.

Following Bahamontes' death, 1968 Tour winner, 83-year-old Dutchman Jan Janssen took over this position.