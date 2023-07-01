Australia's Olympic and Commonwealth Games champion Ian Browne has died at the age of 92.

He partnered with Tony Marchant to win the men's 2000 metres tandem track cycling event at Melbourne 1956 before clinching Commonwealth glory at Cardiff 1958 in the 10 mile scratch race.

Browne went on to represent Australia at two more Olympic Games and at the 1962 Commonwealth Games, where he won bronze in the sprint.

His career included 10 national senior amateur track titles which were bookended by national championships victories in 1953 and 1968.

After retiring as an athlete, Browne continued to contribute to Australian sport.

He served as vice-president of the Victorian Cycling Federation and received life membership of the Victorian Amateur Cyclists Union in 1984.

A decade later, Browne was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia in recognition of his service to cycling.

"AusCycling is mourning the passing of Ian Browne, a star of Australian track cycling in the 1950s and 60s," read a statement from the governing body.

"He was known and loved as a generous and humble person, and was an esteemed member of Australia's cycling community.

"Browne passed away on Saturday night at the age of 92.

"AusCycling extends its condolences to his wife, Rhonda, and the family and friends of Ian Browne."