Parsons wants "controlled growth" of European Para Championships as more sports hope for inclusion

Organisers of the European Para Championships (EPC) have been warned to ensure the growth of the continental multi-sport event is "controlled" as interest increases from other sports seeking inclusion.

International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons has heaped praise on the running of the inaugural edition in Rotterdam but urged EPC officials to make sure that the event does not become too costly for cities to host in future when they consider expanding the sports programme.

Para archery, Para badminton, boccia, Para cycling, goalball, Para judo, shooting Para sports, Para taekwondo, wheelchair basketball and wheelchair tennis are featuring at the first-ever EPC, due to run until August 20.

Parsons revealed that International Table Tennis Federation President Petra Sörling and World Wheelchair Rugby leader Richard Allcroft have been in the Dutch city as they look at the possibility of throwing their sports in the mix to take part at the event in four years’ time.

insidethegames has also learned that the global governing bodies of wheelchair fencing and Para triathlon have expressed an interest in being part of the EPC programme.

ITTF President Petra Sörling is considering bidding for Para table tennis to be included at the 2027 European Para Championships ©ITTF

Parsons said it was "significant" that Sörling and Allcroft had travelled to Rotterdam to look at the organisation of the event.

"I think it’s great if this event can grow but it needs to be controlled growth because what we don’t want is for this event to be super big that we can only host it in Rotterdam every four years," said Parsons.

"What we want from events like these is for them to go from city to city and create an impact in each of those.

"That city works on that impact for the following years and then we go to another city and then another city.

"For every sporting event, the issue of cost is something that needs to be carefully managed.

"It would be good to have more sports but we want to make sure that organisers can deliver what has been delivered here.

"I think it is not only about bringing European Championships together it is about delivering that to the level they are delivering here because this is very high.

“The attention to detail is very good."

Para judo is among 10 sports on the programme at the inaugural edition of the EPC in Rotterdam ©EPC

Parsons arrived on Monday (August 7) when he gave a speech at the Opening Ceremony and has since had the opportunity to watch several sports taking place at the Rotterdam Ahoy.

The Brazilian official said he wanted the EPC to be a "permanent" fixture in the international sporting calendar, held every four years and one year preceding the Paralympic Games.

"It's amazing to be here," said Parsons.

"I remember when I first was introduced to the concept a few years ago and I thought this is very ambitious but at the same time I thought it was the right idea and concept for the right time.

"I do believe that the concept of bringing sports together here as a Games or Championships is important from a high-level point of view as we create impact here.

"Today, if you have all the 10 European Championships in different parts of Europe and in different periods we will not have the same impact."