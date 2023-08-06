About 1,500 athletes from 45 countries are due to compete at the first-ever European Para Championships here where places at next year’s Paralympics in Paris are set to be on the line.

Rotterdam in The Netherlands is poised to stage the new multi-sport event which is scheduled to officially open tomorrow.

The 10-strong sports programme features Para archery, Para badminton, boccia, Para cycling, goalball, Para judo, shooting Para sports, Para taekwondo, wheelchair basketball and wheelchair tennis.

Some sports will offer points in the qualification process towards Paris 2024, while others will provide opportunities to secure a direct place at the Paralympics.

Athletes have been arriving in Rotterdam with training taking place in both Para judo and boccia today.

The Rotterdam Ahoy is set to stage several sports under one roof while others are due to be held in outdoor locations in the heart of the Dutch city.

A total of 10 Para sports are set to be held in Rotterdam with the competition due to run until August 20 ©EPC

Wheelchair tennis is due to be staged on the city centre courts of TV Victoria from August 8 to 10 before the finals are held on Schouwburgplein on August 12 and 13.

Para cycling races are set to take place from August 17 to 20 around the Willem Alexander Baan, while the Kop van Zuid is due to host Para archery on August 19.

Eric Kersten came up with the idea of establishing the EPC following the inaugural edition of the European Championships in 2018 which saw athletes compete across seven sports in Glasgow.

The multi-sport event is expected to become a permanent fixture in the Para sport calendar, taking place every four years and held in the year preceding the Paralympics.

EPC officials hope to stage the event in 2027, 2031 and beyond with parties interested in staging a future edition invited to Rotterdam as part of their observer programme.

🛬 | The first athletes have arrived at Schiphol Airport for the #EPC2023!🎉 Alongside our mascot Maverick, we warmly welcomed the athletes to the Netherlands.



Don't miss out, join Maverick and be part of the #EPC2023. Get your tickets now! ➡️ https://t.co/VXdf6OpEDU pic.twitter.com/dDrWJSZuwp — European Para Championships (@EuroParaChamps) August 6, 2023

European Paralympic Committee President Raymon Blondel said he was optimistic over the staging of the event in Rotterdam.

"The strength of these European Para Championships lies in the joint efforts of all involved to make this August a great sporting month," said Blondel.

"The result of this Championships, I am convinced, will be much greater than the sum of its parts.

"The sports federations themselves will also experience the magic of such a joining of forces, and will benefit from it.

"Whereas individually organising a European Championships for many sports often attracts only a limited fan and media following, and it is difficult to set up a big event, there is now much more attention and interest for such a European title match.

"Not only family and friends, and a group of enthusiasts but also new viewers and many more media followers will take note of, for example, boccia, Para badminton and shooting Para sport.

"This naturally leads to a more inclusive world."