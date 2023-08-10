Exhibition opens at Bird’s Nest Stadium to mark 15 years since Beijing 2008 Olympic Games

An exhibition has opened at the Bird’s Nest Stadium to mark 15 years since the Beijing 2008 Summer Olympic Games.

The exhibition is organised by the Beijing Olympic City Development Association (BODA), and features a selection of images, written stories, audiovisual presentations and artefacts, as reported by China Daily.

The BODA is a non-profit organisation that was formed with the mission of "carrying forward the Olympic spirit", and "boosting the development of the Olympic Movement in the city."

The exhibition also tells the stories of 15 individuals associated with Beijing 2008, including basketball player Yao Ming, who represented China at the Games and led the country’s delegation during the Opening Ceremony.

Also featured are musicians Chang Shilei and Wang Pingjiu, artist Yuan Xikun, photographer Zhao Yingxin and fireworks designer Cai Canhuang.

Since its role in the Beijing 2008 Summer Olympics and Paralympics, the Bird's Nest Stadium has subsequently hosted the Opening and Closing Ceremonies for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics ©Getty Images

The free exhibition is running at the National Stadium until September 17.

Reviewing the exhibition China Daily writes: "Visitors are greeted with a mosaic of images capturing key moments, accompanied by compelling narratives that delve into the challenges, triumphs and sacrifices these individuals experienced.

"The inclusion of audio and video elements enhances the immersive experience, transporting visitors back to the electrifying atmosphere of the Games."

More than 10,000 athletes competed at the Beijing 2008 Summer Olympics, where hosts China finished top of the medals table with 100 medals, consisting of 48 golds, 22 silvers and 30 bronzes.

The United States placed second with 36 golds, 39 silvers and 37 bronzes, giving them a total of 112, while Russia were third with 24 golds, 13 silvers and 23 bronzes as they finished with a haul of 60.