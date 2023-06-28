Special exhibitions are being prepared at 14 major museums in Paris to coincide with the Olympic and Paralympic Games next year.

Paris Musées, the organisation responsible for administering museum spaces in the French capital, has planned displays with the theme of “sport and art" to coincide with the Games.

Visitor levels at museums are now said to have returned to pre-COVID-19 levels with approximately 4.5 million coming to Paris museums in 2022.

The Musée Carnavalet, which houses over 600,000 exhibits, had undergone major renovations and is set to display artefacts from 1924 Olympics, the last time the Games were held in Paris.

An exhibition of the work of Théodore Géricault a renowned painter of horses is to be displayed during the Paris 2024 Olympics ©Getty Images

The Paris Galliera is getting ready to stage an exhibition entitled "Fashion in Motion".

The Musée de la vie Romantique - museum of romantic life - is planning to display equine lithographs by Théodore Géricault, a renowned painter of horses in the early 19th century,

A similar theme is expected at the Cernuschi Museum, with a special feature expected to focus on equestrian art in China.

The Victor Hugo museum is to focus on fencing as practised by Hugo and his family.

The connections between archery and art to be highlighted at the Bourdelle Museum established in honour of the sculptor Antoine Bourdelle who was known for hia piece "Herakles the archer",created in 1909.

Parce qu'on a la conviction que le sport et l’art partagent les mêmes valeurs…

L’Olympiade culturelle accélère le rythme en 2023 ✨



Une aventure artistique et sportive qui s’écrira jusqu’à la fin des Jeux à travers des milliers d'événements et de performances artistiques ! pic.twitter.com/1cqeE803mk — Paris 2024 (@Paris2024) June 6, 2023

The Paris Liberation Museum is to highlight athletes who joined the Resistance during the Second World War.

Other displays are set to feature "La Belle Epoque" at the end of the 19th Century and the work of the artist Toulouse Lautrec.

It was at during this era that Pierre de Coubertin proposed the revival of the Olympic Games for the Modern Era at the Sorbonne University in Paris in 1894.

Coubertin was a strong advocate of the connection between art and the Olympics and proposed that artistic contests form part of the Games.