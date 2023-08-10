Cambage denies racial slur claims against Nigeria, hopes to represent Africans at Paris 2024

London 2012 Olympic bronze medallist Liz Cambage has denied using a racial slur against Nigerian players in a pre-Olympics warm up game in 2021 as she expressed her desire to represent the African nation at Paris 2024.

The Australian, who is also a Commonwealth Games champion, pulled out of the Opals' Tokyo 2020 tournament citing mental health reasons after allegedly elbowing a Nigerian player and calling the team "monkeys".

The former Women's National Basketball Association star told Bleacher Report that she is "filing" to leave the Australian team to "represent Nigeria".

"Why does Nigeria want me to leave Australia and go and represent them?" Cambage told Bleacher Report.

"We’re filing for me to leave the Australian team, so I can represent Nigeria.

"I’ve been in cahoots, I’ve been talking to them since all of this happened.

"This is what I mean, people don’t know the truth."

I’m sorry but this is False. Lol https://t.co/eQ0L9PQTNa — Promise Amukamara, OLY (@iPromisee) August 7, 2023

The 31-year-old also claimed that the Opals are using her as a "scapegoat" after new footage emerged of her elbowing Victoria Macaulay of Nigeria two years ago.

She took to social media to state her version of the event.

"The circulating video portrays a highly physical game with no officiating, resulting in me being attacked and sustaining a concussion," Cambage wrote on X, formerly called Twitter.

"Contrary to false claims, I did not use racial slurs or refer to anyone as a monkey, which is evident from the footage.

"To set the record straight, I never stated that I had officially joined the Nigerian national team.

"Instead, I expressed my interest in joining the team and representing Nigeria.

"I had discussions with staff members about the necessary steps to become eligible, and thought I was doing them.

"I extend my best wishes to all players on D’Tigress."

The Nigerian camp has reacted to Cambage's comments, with guard Promise Amukamara saying "she called us monkeys and told us to go back to our country".

Sarah Ogoke said "Cambage spewed racist profanities against us during our scrimmage".

Meanwhile, Nigeria Basketball Federation vice-president Babs Ogunade has denied claims that the former Opal is in talks with the national team.

"I don’t know who she’s talking to," Ogunade told ESPN.

Having not played for Australia since the incident in 2021, Cambage also accused Australian teammates and coaches for creating problems.

"I’ve said it constantly. I’ve dealt with teammates with 'blackface', I’ve dealt with coaches lying, coaches pushing other athletes to talk badly about me in the media. There’s been a lot," she told Bleacher Report.

"I really hope Australia releases me and FIBA allows it because my fans miss me playing," she said.

"I would love to do another Olympics. Paris would be fab… My last Olympics was hideous. Rio Olympics was horrible. The Rio Olympics was one of the worst times of my life, and that’s a reflection of the coaching staff and the team."

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Australian coach Sandy Brondello has confirmed that Cambage will not be considered for Paris 2024.

Earlier this month, Nigeria defeated Senegal 84-74 to claim their fourth consecutive International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Women's AfroBasket title in Kigali.

Rena Wakama was leading the team in the Rwandan capital, after taking over from Otis Hughley.