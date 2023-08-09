Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees (CANOC) President Keith Joseph has claimed the Commonwealth Youth Games here has provided "optimism that peoples around the world can find more reasons to commit to unity than to persistent divisiveness".

Joseph, who is also secretary general of the St Vincent and the Grenadines National Olympic Committee and has attended Trinbago 2023, delivered high praise for the Opening Ceremony produced by organisers.

The carnival-themed Opening Ceremony celebrated Trinidad and Tobago's culture, and Joseph said "the theme of unity in all its aspects ran throughout".

He argued this had continued during competition, which began on Saturday (August 5) and is due to run until tomorrow before a Closing Ceremony on Friday (August 11).

"The competition, and the attitude of the athletes and officials thus far, reflects a genuine commitment to enhanced collaboration, cooperation and unity of purpose," Joseph said.

"There is an acknowledgement of the Games as more than just participating, competing in sport competitions but importantly, the embodiment of their joint aspiration to be good examples to broader humanity."

Joseph hopes the Youth Games have delivered a powerful message to all participating nations.

"There are many legacies that are emerging from Trinidad and Tobago’s hosting of the [seventh] Commonwealth Youth Games but perhaps none would be as important to the Commonwealth and global society than the optimism that peoples around the world can find more reasons to commit to unity than to persistent divisiveness," he said.

His comments come with the Commonwealth Games facing an uncertain future following the shock withdrawal of Victoria from hosting the 2026 edition and Alberta's decision to end its interest in 2030.

Trinbago 2023 has been billed as the first Commonwealth Youth Games held in the Caribbean, although another CANOC member in the Bahamas held the last edition in 2017.

Joseph was elected as CANOC President in November last year, succeeding Trinidad and Tobago's Brian Lewis.

Eighteen of CANOC's 29 member nations and territories are members of the Commonwealth Games Federation and competing at Trinbago 2023.