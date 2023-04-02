Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees (CANOC) President Keith Joseph has pledged to "assist wherever possible" to ensure the success of this year’s Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad and Tobago.

Joseph has issued a letter to CANOC members after attending a meeting of the Sports Committee of the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) in London.

Ephraim Penn, head of the British Virgin Islands Olympic Committee, was also present as the Caribbean representative on the CGF Sports Committee.

The meeting was being staged with four months to go until Trinidad and Tobago is due to hold the Commonwealth Youth Games from August 4 to 11.

A CGF Sports Committee was held in London with four months to go until the Trinbago 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games ©CANOC

Joseph urged CANOC members to help the Caribbean nation deliver the Games.

"We are committed to regional solidarity and integration and must be prepared to assist wherever possible to facilitate the event’s success," he said.

"Already some of the regional sporting organisations have committed assistance through identification of technical officials and CANOC members are agreed to support the selectees with air travel to and from Trinidad and Tobago, while the LOC (Local Organising Committee) committed to providing uniforms, accommodation, meals and internal transportation.

"The situation, while not identical with what obtained when we supported CANOC member, Guadeloupe, in successfully hosting the inaugural Caribbean Games, we are yet again being asked to pledge support to ensure the success of the host, one of our members.

"On behalf of all of us in CANOC, I urge our continued pledge of solidarity to the CGA of Trinidad and Tobago.

"Successful hosting of the Commonwealth Youth Games of 2023 means success for all of us in CANOC."

CANOC President Keith Joseph claimed the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games was a "major turning point" for the CGF ©CANOC

Joseph claimed that last year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham provided a "significant boost" to the CGF’s brand and served as a "major turning point" for the organisation.

The CANOC President warned it was important to sustain the momentum generated from Birmingham 2022 but admitted there were some concerns over the holding of the event in Victoria in three years’ time.

"While there was some discomfort with the multiple villages for the Games in Birmingham, already some have expressed concerns about Victoria’s plans for multiple villages that are spread much further apart than was the case last year," he said.

"Clearly, discussions about these concerns are inevitable.

"Of importance too are the ongoing discussions regarding the allocation of places for the different sports to member Commonwealth Games Associations.

"This thorny matter is not easily resolved as the CGF consists of members of different sizes and the governing body has historically sought to adhere to its mandate of being ‘the friendly Games’, welcoming all.

"This reality has been out under strain by the growing interest in ensuring that the Games remain at an optimum size that allows more cities to want to host them as well as facilitate interest enough to engender, at least, a financially viable undertaking."