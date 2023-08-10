Students from St Nicholas Anglican College have won both age-category prizes in the school speech competition run by the Solomon Islands 2023 Pacific Games Organising Committee.

Participants were required to produce a speech on the theme of "being a Pacific Games Ambassador: How would you share your story to motivate the younger generation?"

A total of 29 students entered the competition, and were judged on the overall content of their speech presentation, delivery and effectiveness.

Ten contestants from five schools reached the competition final.

In the junior category, Leaba Karovo from St Nicholas Anglican College took the top prize, with Annlucy Baragamu from Selwyn Anglican College earning second and Olivette Kelly from St Josephs Tenaru third.

Another St Nicholas Anglican College student won the senior competition in Mirriam Bobby, with second place going to Mary Rausi of St Josephs Tenaru and third to Christy George of Selwyn Anglican College.

The Solomon Islands is due to stage the Pacific Games for the first time from November 19 to December 2 ©Solomon Islands 2023

Each of the winners earned an SBD$3,000 (£280/$360/€330) cash prize, with second place taking SBD$2,000 (£190/$240/€220) and third-place rewarded with SBD$1,500 (£140/$180/€160).

All other participants received a consolation prize provided by Solomon Islands 2023 Opening Ceremony partner sponsor Our Telekom.

Organising Committee media officer Ezmie Oge hailed the success of the competition.

"The finals were of a very high standard and indeed really competitive," she said.

"All 10 contestants did an amazing job in the delivery of their speeches, however only six winners could walk away with the cash prizes."

The Pacific Games are scheduled for November 19 to December 2.