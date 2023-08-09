Hangzhou is set to host the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour Finals for the next four years.

Badminton's season-ending event has returned to a Chinese city after last year's edition was moved from Guangzhou to Bangkok due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first edition of the flagship event was held in 2018, as a successor to the BWF Super Series Finals.

The 2023 BWF World Tour Finals is scheduled to be held form December 13 to 17, more than two months after the postponed 2022 Asian Games concludes in the city.

Since 2023, badminton's world governing body announced a 31-event World Tour calendar.

BWF secretary general Thomas Lund expressed delight over the awarding of their prestigious event to Hangzhou.

"It is with great excitement to confirm Hangzhou, China as the host of our flagship HSBC BWF World Tour Finals for this cycle," Lund said.

"Badminton is one of the fastest-growing sports in the world with all-time high participation and fan numbers and Hangzhou with its superb sporting infrastructure and experience in staging elite international events is an ideal host for our finals.

Denmark's Viktor Axelsen won the men's singles title after the 2022 BWF World Tour Finals was moved from Guangzhou to Bangkok ©Getty Images

"We look forward to the tour’s top eight players and pairs in each category fighting it out for glory in front of thousands of passionate fans."

Denmark's Viktor Axelsen won the men's singles title last year while Akane Yamaguchi of Japan clinched the women's crown.

China triumphed all doubles titles in the Thai capital.

Chinese Badminton Association President Zhang Jun said hosting the event in Hangzhou is an "honour".

"With its profound history and popularity here, badminton activities are ubiquitous in Hangzhou," Jun said.

"It is an honour for the local government to be the host for the HSBC BWF World Tour Finals.

"And all top players around the world are welcomed to gather in the city."