Australia won a record-extending 12th Netball World Cup trophy following a comprehensive victory against England who were competing in the final for the first time.

An end-to-end first quarter that ended 13-13 had spectators bracing themselves for a classic but Australia soon took control and pushed on to prevail 61-45 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

Australia pulled away in the third quarter as they opened up a 10-point advantage at 46-36 after leading by just four points at half-time.

They then controlled the final 15 minutes to complete a clinical victory.

Jess Thirlby's Roses took the fight to the Australians for the full 60 minutes but the world number one side were a level above, ensuring their 56-55 group stage defeat was not repeated.

In the previous fixture, it was the England coach that outplayed her counterpart Stacey Marinkovich but this time the Diamonds boss won the tactical battle.

Thirlby tried multiple combinations in defence after Australia began to build a second-quarter lead in an attempt to keep the opposition within touching distance.

Australia's defence was sensational with the likes of Ash Brazill and Sarah Klau providing crucial interceptions.

Questions were then asked over why Thirlby's attacking changes were made so late in the game, with England losing possession twice through three-second calls.

"It is a bit bittersweet," said Geva Mentor, who played her last game for England in what was her sixth World Cup.

"The last game in a red dress is a loss.

"But to go where no English team has gone before and to come away with a silver medal, I am so proud of this group and to be part of this legacy.

"The moment caught up with me hearing the atmosphere - I am not one for crying but I could definitely feel myself well up."

Defending champions New Zealand left South Africa empty-handed as they lost 52-45 in the bronze medal-match to Jamaica.

The result marks a fourth bronze for the Sunshine Girls.