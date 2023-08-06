David Schmude, President of the Continental University Sport Association of Oceania, has described the Summer World University Games currently taking place in Chengdu as "of Olympic quality."

Speaking to the official Chengdu 2021 website, Schmude offered his reflections after his ninth day in the city.

"I think the facilities are first class, they are world standard," he said.

"I would think the Chengdu Games are of Olympic quality.

"Everyone is putting in so much effort.

"I think the people here, the Chengdu people and everyone who has come and volunteered, their service has been fantastic."

This year’s International University Sports Federation (FISU) Summer World University Games was originally due to take place in 2021 but had to be postponed twice because of COVID-19 restrictions in China.

David Schmude, President of the Continental University Sport Association of Oceania, offers his views on Chengdu 2021 so far ©Chengdu 2021

Schmude described the Opening Ceremony as "amazing, spectacular," adding: "To have the world here in Chengdu is something really special.

"The Ceremony was something that I think everyone really valued.

"Yesterday I was privileged to present the medals for archery and the facilities have been amazing.

"Last night we watched the basketball and watched China play Lithuania - both times unfortunately China lost although both times the crowd were amazing.

"It was just the vibe and excitement of watching the crowd support China and sport in general."

Approximately 9,500 athletes and officials from around 100 countries have arrived in the Chinese city to compete at the multi-sport event which opened on July 28 and is due to close on Tuesday (August 8).