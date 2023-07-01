Chengdu 2021 official store opens with products hoped to promote "panda culture"

The Chengdu 2021 International University Sports Federation (FISU) World University Games official store has opened.

The shop held a grand Opening Ceremony on site near to the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding.

It marked the 30-day countdown to the Games which are scheduled to take place from July 28 to August 8.

"The Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding has a special connection with the Games, as it serves as the home for Zhima, the real-life giant panda inspiration for the Chengdu 2021 FISU Games mascot, known as Rongbao," read a Chengdu 2021 statement.

The store sells official licensed products of the Games and has a variety of Rongbao-themed items including plush toys, figurines, stationary, badges, sporting equipment and more.

The Chengdu 2021 products primarily feature the Games' mascot Rongbao and it is hoped they can promote "panda culture" ©Chengdu 2021

The Organising Committee hope for the products to "actively contribute to enhancing the brand influence" of Chengdu 2021 as well as promote the "panda culture".

Limited edition commemorative medals were also unveiled for the Opening and Closing Ceremonies.

The Opening Ceremony medal showcased the Games' Torch "Rong Huo" in the foreground while the Dong'an Lake Stadium, where the event is set to take place, sits behind it.

The Closing Ceremony medal features Rongbao at the fore and has elements of the Sanxingdui culture and iconic landmarks of Chengdu.

The commemorative medals are set to be made available to the general public through both in-person and online shops.