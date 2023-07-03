Azerbaijan team Neftchi stun China to take FIBA 3x3 Women’s Series title in Netanya

Azerbaijan team Neftchi claimed the International Basketball Federation 3x3 Women’s Series title after a surprise win over favourites China in the circuit’s ninth stop of the season at Netanya, Israel.

China started the event as the top seeds and featured a strong line-up of Lili Wang, ZhiTing Zhang, Ji Yuan Wan and Kun Huang.

However it was Neftchi’s line-up of Dina Ulyanova, Arica Derris Carter, Alexandra Mollenhauer and Brianna Ashaki Fraser claimed victory after beating China 16-12 in the final.

Ashaki Fraser made three single point shots and two free throws, while Derris Carter made two one-point and two two-point shots.

It was Neftchi’s second win of the season following an earlier triumph on home soil in Shusha, when they became the first commercial side to win a stop on the series.

Earlier in the day Neftchi beat Israel 19-15 in their semi-final, while China overcame Chinese team SC Yuanda 21-13 in their semi-final encounter.

Neftchi came into the knockout stages having topped Pool B, a streak that saw them beat Netherlands 17-14, Gyor of Hungary 18-14 and Lithuania 20-14.

Meanwhile China topped Pool A with three wins - an overtime 14-12 victory over Israel, a narrow 19-17 triumph over SC Yuanda and a big 22-4 win over the Czech Republic.

The stops on the 3x3 Women’s Series circuit keep coming thick and fast, with the next round due to be held in Fribourg, Switzerland on July 6 and 7.