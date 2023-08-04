Love is in the air in Chengdu as Chinese taekwondo player Liang Jie accepted a marriage proposal from her boyfriend Hu Mingda after winning gold at the International University Sports Federation (FISU) Summer World University Games.

Liang had a day to remember as she had a gold medal placed around her neck before Hu put a ring on her finger.

The 25-year-old had teamed up with Liu Siyue to win mixed pair poomsae gold at the Wangjiang Campus Gymnasium on Sunday (July 30).

After leaving the podium where Liu collected her medal, Hu looked like he was going to take a photo on his phone before dropping on knee and presenting her with a ring.

Liu said "yes" as she leaped into Hu’s arms to the delight of those watching on.

"I am excited," said Liang in a report by Chinese official state news agency Xinhua.

Liang Jie, right, won mixed pair poomsae gold with Liu Siyue in Chengdu ©FISU

"I dream about this day but didn’t expect it would be today.

"What a memorable and loving day."

Liang and Hu both attend the Chongqing College of Economics and Trade and were both selected as part of China’s taekwondo team for Chengdu 2021.

Hu reached the men’s individual poomsae final where he lost to South Korea’s Kang Wan-jin.

"Taekwondo bonds us together, no matter who is the champion," added Liang.