Rugby League World Cup moved to 2026 in Southern Hemisphere after withdrawal of France as 2025 host

The next Rugby League World Cup will take place in the Southern Hemisphere in 2026 after France withdrew from hosting it in 2025, it was announced today.

The International Rugby League (IRL) claimed a precise decision on the hosting rights for the next World Cup will be announced later this year following France’s decision in May to withdraw because they could not offer the necessary financial guarantees.

The revised tournament will feature a reduced field of 10 men's teams, down from 16 at the last event and the lowest number since 2008, as well as eight-team Women's and Wheelchair World Cups respectively.

A standalone Women's World Cup is planned for 2028.

Greater emphasis will be placed on developing Regional Championships for Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East-Africa and the Americas, to ensure there are genuine pathways for nations to develop and ultimately qualify for future World Cups, the IRL promised.

IRL chairman Troy Grant revealed the organisation has received two separate bids to host the new tournament, presumed to be from Australia and New Zealand, which will be backed by Government guarantees.

The Rugby League World Cup was last held in the Southern Hemisphere in 2017 when it co-hosted by Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea.

The last Rugby League World Cup held in England last year, following a postponement the previous year due to COVID-19, featured men and women’s tournaments held alongside a wheelchair event.

All 61 matches were broadcast live on the BBC and were watched by a total television audience of 30 million.

In addition, more than half-a-million tickets were sold.

The scale of this event seems unlikely to be replicated in the near future.

"The IRL Board has made these decisions to create more compelling content and secure the financial future of the international game," said Grant.

"The cancellation of France 2025 has given us an opportunity to refresh the structure of the World Cup and associated tournaments as part of a long-term international calendar that all in the game have been desperately seeking.

"The Rugby League World Cup is the pinnacle of our sport and an elite tournament that all nations should aspire to take part in.

"With 10 men’s teams at the 2026 and 2030 World Cups, there will be greater focus on Regional Championships and qualifying tournaments."

A standalone Women's Rugby League World Cup is due to take place in 2028 ©Getty Images

Grant promised the IRL remain committed to developing the women's sport.

“The growth of women’s rugby league has been at such a phenomenal rate that the IRL Board believes they deserve to have their own World Cup staged as a stand-alone tournament from 2028 onwards," he said.

"With the Men’s World Cup cycle moving back a year, there will now be a World Cup every 24 months, but this is not a set-and-forget international calendar and there will be opportunities to capitalise on the future growth we believe these changes will generate.”

In addition, the IRL announced a resumption of the Ashes series with England's men's and women's teams due to travel to Australia in 2025 and return visits from New Zealand and Australia in 2027 and 2028, respectively.