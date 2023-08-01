The Veneto region is planning to replace the famous Forcella Staunies ski lift in Cortina d'Ampezzo prior to the 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The chairlift is considered to be one of the most striking feats of engineering in the Dolomites.

However, the lift that once steeply ascended a wide gulley in the middle of the Cristallo mountain has been closed since 2016 due to mechanical failures.

Plans are in place from regional authorities for it to be replaced by a funifor which takes the form of a cable car with a pair of carrier cables on either side of the cabin.

Faloria's piste map now includes a dotted line which indicates the plans to replace the lift as part of upgrades throughout the area prior to Milan Cortina 2026.

It is included in an €8 million (£6.8 million/$8.7 million) investment that is also financing an automatic coupling cable car to connect Cortina and Socrepes.

"The theme of sustainable mobility, which concerns both the resident population and tourists is central especially in the mountain area, where growth and development must go hand in hand with the need to protect a fascinating and unique panorama such as that of the Veneto mountains," said Veneto Regional Council member Federico Caner, as reported by Radio Cortina.

The Faloria Ski Area piste map has been updated to indicate the scheduled work to replace the Forcella Staunies ©Faloria Ski Area

"The strengthening and modernisation of cableways goes in this direction, which are both a service to local communities but also a driving force for the tourist economy.

"The Veneto Region has always been committed, in addition to the promotion, to the protection of the environmental and naturalistic heritage to promote sustainable growth of the mountain territory, while enhancing its economic and social resources.

"The infrastructures are also part of the regeneration of the mountain, in a sustainable key and in view of the major international events, like the 2026 Olympic Games, as well as favouring the growth of mountain, summer and winter tourism."

The Cortina d'Ampezzo cluster at the next Winter Olympics is due to stage Alpine skiing, biathlon, sliding sports, and curling.

For the Paralympics, it is then scheduled to host Alpine skiing, snowboarding, and wheelchair curling.