North Macedonia’s capital Skopje has promised to set "new set new high standards" after receiving the flag as hosts of the 2025 Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) following the end of this year’s edition in Maribor.

North Macedonia will become the 25th European country to host a Festival and the 16th to stage the summer edition.

European Olympic Committees (EOC) President Spyros Capralos confirmed the announcement following a meeting with the Mayor of Skopje Danela Arsovska and North Macedonian National Olympic Committee President Daniel Dimevski.

"The EOC is delighted to announce Skopje as the host for the 2025 Summer EYOF," he said.

"We are sure that they will organise a successful event and provide the young athletes of Europe with memories to last a lifetime in North Macedonia.

"During our discussions with the North Macedonian Olympic Committee, the Mayor of Skopje and the Deputy Prime Minister, their enthusiasm for the EYOF was clear to see and that was especially pleasing for us.

"It is always important to the EOC that we hold our events in countries across Europe and I look forward to working closely with all involved in North Macedonia over the next two years."

North Macedonian National Olympic Committee President Daniel Dimevski, left, has promised a high standard event when Skopje stages the 2025 Summer EYOF after signing the host city contract with Spyros Capralos, centre, head of the EOC ©North Macedonian NOC

First held in Brussels, Belgium in 1991, the EYOFs offer athletes aged between the ages of 14 and 18 the chance to participate in an international multi-sport event, with 54 gold medallists having gone on to become Olympic champions in their disciplines.

More than 2,400 of Europe’s best young athletes competed in 11 different sport disciplines at Maribor 2023, which concluded with a Closing Ceremony on Saturday (July 29).

Representative from North Macedonia attended events in Maribor last week to prepare for hosting the event.

"On my behalf and all other important stakeholders in the country I ensure you that the EYOF 2025 in Skopje will set new high standards in term of venues, number of sports, facilities etc," Dimevski said.

"In addition to wonderful food and warm hospitality. I look forward to seeing you in Skopje."

North Macedonia was one of 48 countries that took part in the EYOF in Maribor but failed to win a medal.

Italy topped the medals table with a total of 46, including 16 gold.

They were followed by Germany with 31 medals, 11 of them gold.

France won a total of 24 medals, nine of them gold, to finish third overall.



North Macedonia were one of 48 countries that competed at the Summer EYOF in Maribor ©North Macedonian NOC

"Maribor has opened its heart to the European Olympic family and showed us that it is a true sporting city," Capralos said.

"The facilities, the organisation and the welcome we have received have made this a memorable week.

"This is a moment for all Slovenians to look back on the past seven days with pride."

Skopje can trace its history back to Roman times and in the centre of the Balkan peninsula halfway between Belgrade and Athens.

The city was built in the Skopje valley, oriented on a west–east axis, along the course of the Vardar river, which flows into the Aegean Sea in Greece.

Skopje is an ancient city located in the centre of the Balkan peninsula ©Getty Images

EOC EYOF Commission Chair Liney Halldórsdóttir had conducted a site visit there with EOC Sport Director Peter Brull ahead of Maribor 2023 and praised the standard of facilities on offer in the city.

“During our visit to Skopje, we were very impressed with the standard and range of facilities that the city has for sport,” she said.

“We are confident that their state-of-the-art venues will allow the young athletes to perform at their best in two years’ time.

“It was clear from our time spent with the Deputy Prime Minster Fatmir Bytyqi, Mayor Arsovska and President Dimevski, that they are all excited to host the EYOF and ready to offer their full support during the preparation period.

“Having this commitment from the key stakeholders will ensure that we are able to host a successful event in 2025.