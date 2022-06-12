The Olympic Committee of North Macedonia (MOK) has marked the 30th anniversary of its founding here in conjunction with the European Olympic Committees (EOC) General Assembly, with International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach among those present for the celebrations.

The country now known as North Macedonia was one of the successor states formed following the breakup of Yugoslavia, declaring its independence in 1991.

The National Olympic Committee (NOC) was formed in 1992, and earned recognition from the IOC at the beginning of 1993.

In 2019, it underwent a name change from the Olympic Committee of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia to the Olympic Committee of North Macedonia, after the country settled a long-standing dispute over its name with neighbouring Greece.

North Macedonia's capital Skopje held this year's EOC General Assembly.

At the conclusion of the two-day meeting of Europe's NOCs, EOC President Spyros Capralos presented his MOK counterpart Daniel Dimevski and MOK secretary general Sasho Popovski with a plaque to commemorate the organisation's 30th anniversary.

Dimevski was elected as MOK President in 2020, succeeding Vasil Tupurkovski who had led the organisation since its formation.

Tupurkovski's work with the MOK was also marked as part of the celebrations, with Capralos presenting him with a commemorative gift at a gala dinner held at the National Opera and Ballet.

MOK President from 1992 until 2020 Vasil Tupurkovski, left, received a commemorative gift as part of the 30th anniversary celebrations ©EOC

The MOK organised the occasion, which featured opera and traditional music and dancing.

Capralos and Bach were among those who were present, along with officials from the NOCs which travelled to Skopje.

During his visit, Bach also met with Dimevski and opened a new facility which aims to assist with the development of North Macedonian elite athletes.

In addition, Dimevski, Capralos and Bach met with North Macedonia's President Stevo Pendarovski to discuss projects of shared interest.

Macedonian athletes featured under the Independent Olympic Participants banner at the Barcelona 1992 Olympics, and as an independent nation from Atlanta 1996 onwards.

North Macedonia sent a team of eight athletes to Tokyo 2020, with Dejan Georgievski in the men's over-80 kilograms taekwondo winning the nation's first silver medal.

A bronze for Magomed Ibragimov in the men's under-85kg freestyle wrestling competition at Sydney 2000 had been the country's only previous Olympic medal.