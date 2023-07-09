Corpuz lifts U.S. Open title 15 years after being identified as next big thing in golf

America's Allisen Corpuz secured her maiden major title at the U.S. Women's Open with an impressive three-under par 69 at Pebble Beach Golf Links for a total score of 279.

The 25-year-old from Honolulu started the day a shot behind Nasa Hataoka but the Japanese player crumbled on the deciding round with a score of 76, 10 more than yesterday's performance produced.

It put her in fourth behind England's Charley Hull and Shin Ji-yai of South Korea, who scored 66 and 68, respectively.

The scores put them in joint-second on the leaderboard with 282.

Corpuz's success was her first on the Ladies Professional Golf Association Tour (LPGA) and earned her $2 million (£1.5 million/€1.8 million) from the $11 million (£8.5 million/€10 million) prize pool, a record total in women's professional golf.

She only turned professional in 2021, but Corpuz's victory has been 15 years in the making.

In 2008, she surpassed Michelle Wie, whose appearance in this tournament was her last as a professional before retiring, as the youngest qualifier in U.S. Women's Amateur Public Links history at 10 years, 3 months and 9 days.

Corpuz's performance was featured in The New York Times under the headline "Golf's Next Wave".

"Every few holes I just kind of looked out and said, 'I'm out here at Pebble Beach,'" Corpuz said.

"There's not many places that are better than this.

"My coach told me 'No one is going to give it to you,' and I think I've just played a little conservatively in the past.

"Just really went out there and told myself I had the game to do it."

Corpuz quickly jumped into the lead in the fourth and final round in California with two birdies in her first three holes.

She bogeyed the fourth and had a birdie on the seventh hole cancelled out by a dropped shot at the ninth, leaving her level with Hataoka at the midway point.

A birdie at the par-fourth 10th gave Corpuz an outright lead that she managed to hold on to until the end.

Allisen Corpuz's two birdies in the first three holes helped propel her to victory at Pebble Beach Golf Links ©Getty Images

Hataoka, meanwhile, made four bogeys in a six-hole stretch to end her chances of a first major win.

Former United States President Barack Obama was quick to congratulate Corpuz, born to a Filipino father and a South Korean mother writing on Twitter , "Congratulations to fellow Hawaiian Allisen Corpuz for winning the U.S. Women’s Open!"

"You make us all proud - and look forward to a round at Kapolei!".

The year's next major, the fourth of the season, is scheduled to be the Evian Championship in France, due to take place July 27 until 30.