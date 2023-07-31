International Chess Federation (FIDE) President Arkady Dvorkovich has revealed that the sport has "nothing to lose," by aiming for a place on the Olympic programme and is targeting inclusion in the cultural programme at Los Angeles 2028.

"For me the dream is to see chess players becoming Olympic Champions whatever the format," Dvorkovich told insidethegames here in Azerbaijan's capital on the opening day of the FIDE World Cup and Women's World Cup.

"It would definitely be in speed format, it would be the biggest thing in speed chess, we can keep the traditional things and on top of it have an Olympic story.

"We have nothing to lose."

Chess was included in the inaugural International Olympic Committee (IOC) Olympic Esports Week in Singapore last month when Alexey Sarana, a Russian-born player competing for Serbia, was the overall winner of a competition which had begun with 42,000 online entries drawn from 219 countries.

"The IOC like chess, it’s not like they hate it and don’t include it," Dvorkovich said.

"Over the world we have great tournaments like this World Cup, but our numbers are bigger online, that’s why esports is a crucial element in proving that chess has an audience that can be also commercialised."

Alexey Sarana was the winner of the inaugural Olympic Esports Week chess tournament ©IOC

Though the event in Singapore was considered a great success it also offered some valuable lessons for FIDE.

"We need to know in advance and do the qualification process in the right way so that we have the best players," Dvorkovich admitted.

"Not many players knew there was a qualification process for Singapore and the time was tight in terms of when it was announced.

"Players were already committed to some other events during the same time frame."

Although American Grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura had taken part in the qualification process, a clash of schedules prevented him competing in Singapore.

The presentation of the sport is also an important factor and a star studded Global Chess League held in Dubai with teams captained by Norwegian superstar Magnus Carlsen and China's 2023 world champion Ding Liren have also been an important point of reference.

"In esports chess we need the audience to be rooting for the stars and shouting and really creating a show," Dvorkovich continued.

"They need to understand what is happening on the board so we need to improve in terms of how we make commentators taking normal language not pure chess language."





Norwegian superstar Magnus Carlsen, left, and China's 2023 world champion Ding Liren captain teams in the Global Chess League ©Global Chess League

Dvorkovich is confident chess will return for the next Olympic Esports Week in 2024 which could well be staged in Paris.





"After baseball, there were probably about three or four sports on an equal footing and for many National Olympic Committees, it was a sign why not?" he said.

Chess is also set for a return to the Asian Games this September in Hangzhou.

It had previously been included at Doha 2006 and Guangzhou 2010.

It featured as an exhibition sport at the Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador last month, and as an official side event at the European Games in Kraków-Malopolska.

"From the feedback, it was very dynamic, people liked it," Dvorkovich said.

"In the European Games it was very dynamic, they played in teams of two players with one boy, one girl."

Chess featured during last month's European Games in Kraków ©FIDE

FIDE are also hopeful that they can stage an exhibition event in the African Games, now rescheduled for 2024 in Accra in Ghana.

FIDE celebrates its centenary next year when it hopes to have an unofficial presence at Paris 2024.

Dvorkovich also revealed hopes that it can be included as part of the cultural programme for Los Angeles 2028.

"Our target for any next Olympics is to be part of an exhibition or the cultural programme, where chess can be around, even at Los Angeles," Dvorkovich said.

"We are working every day with a special committee.

"We are serious about this we just know it will take time."

A bid was made for chess to feature in the 1940 Olympics, due to take place at Tokyo, but it was rejected by the IOC at their Session in 1938.

The Games were subsequently cancelled due to the outbreak of World War Two.