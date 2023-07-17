The International Boxing Association (IBA)’s expulsion from the Olympic Movement has been discussed during a Board of Directors meeting in Thailand.

insidethegames understands the organisation’s expulsion was discussed briefly during the meeting in Phuket, while several private meetings involving the organisation’s President Umar Kremlev took place.

The meetings come just a few days after Kremlev told European national governing bodies that "there is no doubt" that the IBA would reclaim its Olympic status.

The IBA was stripped of its recognition at last month’s Extraordinary International Olympic Committee (IOC) Congress after it was ruled that it had failed to resolve issues with its finances, governance and the credibility of its competitions that had resulted in its suspension four years ago.

Following the Board of Directors meeting, the IBA announced what it described as "a new strategic approach."

Regarding its future plans, the IBA said it "will concentrate on delivering world-class events along with fan growth, while ensuring financial sustainability and commercial attractiveness."

International Boxing Association President Umar Kremlev told European national governing bodies last week that he was confident that the organisation would regain its Olympic status ©IBA

"Today marks a pivotal moment for boxing as we chart a strategic course towards an inclusive, global future for the sport," Kremlev said.

"IBA moves forward no matter what. We are looking forward to implementing all aspects discussed for the future of boxing and our athletes."

As part of the IBA’s new strategy the organisation pledged to launch interactive boxing competitions to allow a broader number of people to enjoy the sport, including disability boxing, and to present in the future large-scale digital projects, including streaming platforms and metaverse, which is described as "a fictional universe."

It also announced plans to broaden the sport’s reach, saying it intended to launch a club competition called the Champions League, and would introduce a team Global Boxing Cup.

The IBA claimed last month following its expulsion from the Olympic Movement that it had secured funds "for the next four-year cycle" to support National Federations, announcing grants of $100,000 (£78,981/€91,538) by 2025.

insidethegames has contacted the IBA for more details about the Board of Directors meeting.