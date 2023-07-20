Solomon Islands 2023 Pacific Games (Sol2023) organisers have announced a competition for schoolchildren to write a speech on the inspirational value of the multi-sport event.

The topic for the competition is "Being a Pacific Games Ambassador" and asks the youngsters to write on the theme "How would you share your story to motivate the younger generation?"

"This speech competition initiative very much aligns with the Games Ambassadors programme," Sol2023 media officer Ezmie Oge explained.

"It is part of raising awareness about sports, advocating for sports and educating our school children about sports and the Pacific Games."

The competition, which is supported by the Ministry of Education and Human Resources Development, is split into two categories.

The junior section is open to forms 1,2,3 and a senior competition to forms 4,5,6.

The regulations stipulate that "all entries must be written in English, and must be within the range of 600 to 800 words".

The closing date for entries is July 31.

These may be sent by email ([email protected]), posted to (P.O Box 2443, Honiara) or dropped off at the Games Organising Committee's head office at Seaking Building in Honiara before the competition closing date.

Schoolchildren in junior and senior schools have been invited to enter the competition and write about the inspiration of sport as the Pacific Games approach ©Sol2023

The top ten in each category will be invited to present their speeches before the judging panel.

In each category, the winner is to receive SBD3,000 (£278/$359/ €320)

The prize for second place SBD2,000 (£185/$240/€214) the third placed essay is to be given SBD1,500 (£140/$180/€160).

There are also other consolation prizes on offer.

Meanwhile, Sol2023 ambassadors have just completed a month-long tour of the islands.

Pacific Games medallists and other athletes have been involved.

"They have been providing awareness about the Games and advocating for sports to our young people in the provinces and in Honiara," Oge added.

The 2023 Pacific Games are set to open on November 19.