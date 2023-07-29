Egypt strengthened their stranglehold on the World Squash Federation Women’s World Junior Team Championship crown by winning an eighth in succession and 10th overall.

The final was a showdown between the top two seeds, but Egypt proved too strong for Malaysia at the Melbourne Sports Centres.

Malaysia were hoping to gain revenge having lost to Egypt in the final of the past two editions of the tournament.

But they suffered a 2-0 defeat to an Egyptian team featuring Amina Orfi, Zeina Zein and Nadien El Hammamy.

After losing the opening two games, Sehveetrraa Kumar fought back to win the third but Zein prevailed 11-3, 11-5, 2-11, 11-0 in 27 minutes.

Orfi finished the job in clinical fashion in the second match, thumping Aira Azman 11-7, 11-8, 11-2.

Egypt’s coach Omneya Abdel Kawy praised his team for overcoming a sickness bug to deliver a 10th title for the African country.

"To be honest I was really nervous because we had some issues before the tie," said Abdel Kawy.

"The whole team wasn’t 100 per cent well.

Zeina Zein helped guide Egypt to the title with victory over Malaysia's Sehveetrraa Kumar ©WSF

"With Nour [Megahed] having a fever yesterday we had to remove her and Fayrouz wasn’t well today.

"So we had to take a technical and a safety decision.

"Amina wasn’t too well, either, she was really stiff and we were so worried that she couldn’t play her best.

"Thank goodness Zeina played really, really well.

"She played amazing squash and she took the pressure away.

"Amina had to push and kept going.

"She’s so strong [mentally].

"I can’t say anything else.

"She kept pushing herself day in, day out and wanted to play every match even when her back was so stiff and that gave me the confidence that even if she can’t play her best, she will play, do her best and win it.

"It’s so special [to win a tenth title].

"It’s our aim to keep winning titles through every generation and keep the factory going."

England and the United States finished joint third in the overall standings after reaching the semi-finals where they lost to Egypt and Malaysia respectively.