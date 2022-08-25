The World Squash Federation (WSF) has chosen Australia to stage its 2023 World Junior Squash Championships.

The WSF Board awarded the hosting rights to Squash Australia (SqA) in what is said to be an important step in its strategic plan which prioritises participation in the sport.

The plan sets out a long-term goal of having squash included at the Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games.

Prior to that, squash is set to feature at the Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games in Australia.

Men's and women's individual tournaments and a women's team event are due to be contested at the World Junior Squash Championships.

"SqA is very proud to be selected to host the 2023 WSF World Junior Championships, welcoming the next generation of squash stars 'down under' for the first time in nearly 30 years," SqA chief executive Robert Donaghue said.

"We have such a unique opportunity in Australia over the next 10 years with the green and gold runway to Victoria 2026 and Brisbane 2032.

"Showcasing the world's best junior squash talent from 35-plus nations is a special opportunity, and we look forward to delivering a memorable tournament."

Australia has previously hosted a number of major WSF events, including the Men's World Team Championship, the Women's World Team Championship, the World Junior Championships and the World Masters Championships.

The country was also due to stage the 2020 WSF World Junior Championships but it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I think it's really important having this as part of the lead-up to the Commonwealth Games in Victoria in four years' time," WSF President Zena Wooldridge said.

"And indeed the Olympics in Brisbane, they are hooks and they are platforms that Squash Australia are going to use to rejuvenate the sport in Australia.

"And it's really needed to bring them back onto the podium.

"So they will use that effectively.

"We know that they've got track record for hosting events very well as well.

"We should have been there two years ago for our last championship and of course we had to move it.

"They're delighted and they'll do a very good job.

"Plus, it will be lovely to go to Australia!

"Some of the players won't have had the opportunity to go to Australia.

"I'm very much looking forward to it.

"And I think it's going to be great for squash."

Dates and a host city have not yet been confirmed.