The Chilean Government has launched a Santiago 2023 tourist stamp programme, which can be requested by local businesses including restaurants and hotels to promote their availability during the Pan American and Parapan American Games.

Participating businesses can apply for the free certification through the National Tourism Service (Sernatur).

After completing the process, they can display the badge in the front of their businesses, feature in a search engine on the Organising Committee's website and secure inclusion in the Santiago 2023 Tourist Guide.

The initiative and accompanying stamp was unveiled by the Undersecretary of Tourism Verónica Pardo in Pichilemu, which is set to host surfing during the Pan American Games.

Chile's Minister of Sport Jaime Pizarro was also present at the launch, and believes the initiative will enhance the staging of the Games for businesses.

AHORA ✅ ¡Comienza el lanzamiento del #SelloTurísticoSantiago2023 en Pichilemu! 🏄 @santiago2023 ya se vive en la capital mundial del surf y hoy implementamos oficialmente esta herramienta de difusión y apoyo a la industria turística formal 🙌 Pronto más información pic.twitter.com/V1McNFZI3B — Ministerio del Deporte (@MindepChile) July 19, 2023

"What is going to happen in Chile is incredible and is going to mark the life of a generation," he said.

"I am grateful for what the Undersecretary of Tourism and Sernatur have done, because the intersectoral work has been a great learning experience.

"They help us to project who we really are."

More than 100,000 tourists are expected in Chile during the Pan American and Parapan American Games.

The Pan American Games are scheduled for October 20 to November 5, followed by the Parapan American Games from November 17 to 26.

It has been billed as Chile's biggest sporting event since the 1962 men's FIFA World Cup, although preparations have been marred by delays and an increase in the budget.