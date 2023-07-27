USOPC invites fans to get "made-to-fade" tattoos to mark one year until Paris 2024

The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) has invited fans to get "made-to-fade" tattoos to celebrate one year to go until Paris 2024.

According to the National Olympic Committee, the idea was inspired by the tradition of Olympians and Paralympians who get inked to celebrate their Games experience.

Hundreds of custom, Team USA-inspired tattoos, are available for interested fans across the country, with an opportunity to win a free one by signing up at teamusa.com/roadtoparis until August 31.

The tattoos are designed to fade as the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games concludes.

Fans in New York were invited to a party at Ephemeral Tattoo in Brooklyn to celebrate the occasion, with 10 designs made available on a "first-come, first-served" basis.

They also had a chance to meet with athletes such as London 2012 wrestling champion Jordan Burroughs and two-time wheelchair basketball Paralympic gold medallist Steve Serio among others.

"Tattoos, much like sport, offer freedom of self-expression, and my tattoos not only hold significant meaning but also speak to my style as an artist as well as an athlete," said Burroughs.

A tatoo of the Olympic rings on the arm of Jordan Burroughs while competing at London 2012 ©Getty Images

"This celebration is an incredible opportunity to engage Team USA fans in an authentic, fun way as we all make our mark on Team USA."

The one-year countdown to the Paralympics in the French capital will be celebrated on Friday (August 28) at the Ephemeral Tattoo in Los Angeles.

"To me and a lot of my fellow Team USA athletes, tattoos are a powerful form of self-expression and a marker of strength, individuality and artistry," Paralympic track and field bronze medallist Kym Crosby said.

"We’re inviting fans to join Team USA on the Road to Paris by getting their own ink and following along as we prepare for Paris 2024."

The Olympic Games in Paris is scheduled to open on July 26 next year and conclude on August 11.

The Paralympics is set to be held from August 28 to September 8.