The journey of athletes along the Congo River is due to act as the main narrative for the Kinshasa 2023 Francophone Games Opening Ceremony, set to take place tomorrow.

Running until August 6, it is the first time that the Democratic Republic of Congo has hosted the Games.

The Ceremony is due to take place at the Stade des Martyrs de la Pentecôte and opened by the country's President Félix Tshisekedi.

"The spectacle of the opening ceremony of the ninth Games of La Francophonie Kinshasa 2023 will tell the odyssey of two participants in the Games lost through the multiple dimensions of the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Francophonie," read a Kinshasa 2023 statement.

"Accompanied by the spirit of the Leopard, they will participate in an initiatory journey along the Congo River, from the lush forests of the basin to Kinshasa, the first French-speaking city in the world with a singular urban reality."

En direct de la conférence de presse des @JDFrancophonie @IsidoreKwandja :



«Ces jeux laisseront un héritage précieux pour la jeunesse congolaise car ils offrent une opportunité unique de promouvoir les valeurs du sport, de la culture, de l'inclusion et de la coopération."

Workers in the capital city have been racing to ensure facilities are ready in time for the Games which are set to be contested by around 3,000 athletes from 45 countries.

In addition to a sporting programme of athletics, basketball, road cycling, judo, table tennis, wrestling, and Para athletics there is an extensive list of cultural activities.

Creative dance, poetry, puppetry, storytelling, and song are all set to feature, although just as demonstration events.

It is expected that the Games will prove highly beneficial for the host country.

"These games will leave a valuable legacy for Congolese youth as they provide a unique opportunity to promote the values of sport, culture, inclusion and cooperation," said Kinshasa 2023 director Isidore Kwandja Ngembo.