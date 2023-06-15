Infrastructure for 2023 Francophone Games close to completion, says director

Kinshasa 2023 director Isidore Kwandja Ngembo has revealed that the infrastructure for this year’s Francophone Games is "95 per cent ready".

Work is continuing in the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in preparation for multi-sport event which is due to open in a little more than one month’s time.

The Games had been scheduled to be staged in August 2022 before being postponed due to delays and problems in paying contractors.

Speaking to Top Congo FM, Ngembo insisted that the infrastructure for the Games, scheduled to be held from July 28 to August 6, was close to competition.

"All the contractors have equipment here on the spot," said Ngembo.

"It is true that there were some problems at the level of finances, because most of the contractors are waiting to be paid to buy the necessary materials.

"But efforts are being made.

"The DRC will organise these Games.

DÉVELOPPEMENT DU SPORT DE HAUT NIVEAU EN RDC.



Ces infrastructures sportives immenses, modernes et multisports que nous avons construites en l’espace d’une année seulement pour abriter les IXes Jeux de la Francophonie, la réhabilitation et remise à neuf des résidences… pic.twitter.com/PqC0eX9nlo — Isidore KWANDJA NGEMBO (@IsidoreKwandja) June 15, 2023

"The DRC is determined that these Games will be a success.

"We are working day and night.

"What remains to be done is the central air conditioning system.

"According to what the contractors told me, by June 30, we will be completely finished with the infrastructure.

"In these types of events, we can work until the day before, but the bulk has been done.

"As regards the playgrounds, changing rooms, toilets, all the infrastructure dedicated to the Games of La Francophonie are 95 per cent ready.

"We are just finalising the small works."

DRC President Felix Tshisekedi was recently given a tour of the venues for the Games.

Ngembo said 3,800 athletes had confirmed their participation for the Games but expected that total to reach 4,000 with 42 nations due to be represented.

Pour la 3ème fois, PR05 est descendu sur le terrain pour constater l'avancée des travaux des infrastructures des IXES Jeux de la Francophonie, une visite qui traduit la détermination du Pdt Félix-Antoine Tshisekedi de voir les Jeux se dérouler dans les meilleures conditions. Le… pic.twitter.com/KCI9d9dBid — IXès Jeux de la Francophonie (@kinshasa2023) June 15, 2023

Among those include a strong delegation from the DRC which will be hoping to make home advantage count.

"At the beginning of July, when we will receive the key to all the infrastructures, we will make them available to all our athletes so that they can train and have a comparative advantage over others," said Ngembo.

"I am sure that we are going to have several medals.

"We want to organise these Games at the same time, but also to win medals."

According to Ngembo, more than 4,500 security officers will be deployed to ensure the safety of the Games while about 20 ambulances will be on site during the event.

The Kinshasa 2023 director also revealed that the country’s Government had provided them with 100 new buses to transport athletes to venues.

"The Games will leave important legacies," added Ngembo.

"We have made significant investments which will remain for Congolese youth.

"There is a lot to be gained for an organising country."