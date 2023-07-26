Swiss Olympic has revealed that it is taking a "national approach" as it sets its sights on securing the hosting rights for the 2030 Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

The National Olympic Committee has told insidethegames that it is assessing the feasibility of staging the Games in "2030 or later" and plans to be a "host country" rather than push single Alpine regions to hold the event by themselves.

St Moritz hosted the Winter Olympics in 1928 and 1948 but Switzerland has not staged the event since following a series of failed attempts.

The last of those came when the Swiss town Sion bid for the 2026 edition only for a Canton-wide referendum to vote against its candidature in 2018 because of fears over the costs.

Swiss Olympic revealed in April that it was engaging in discussions with the Lausanne-based International Olympic Committee (IOC) over the possibility of making another bid for the Games.

The organisation has previously stated that its dialogue with the IOC "does not refer to a specific year" of the Games.

But with the IOC yet to find a host for the 2030 Games, Swiss Olympic appears to be mulling over the possibility of playing host in seven years’ time.

"Since April of this year, Swiss Olympic is in a 'continuous dialogue' with the IOC," a Swiss Olympic spokesperson told insidethegames.

"In this dialogue, we are - together with the Swiss winter sports federations - examining the framework conditions for hosting the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in 2030 or later in Switzerland.

Talks between Swiss Olympic and the IOC over the potential of a bid for "2030 or later" continue ©Getty Images

"The review of the framework conditions is to be completed by fall 2023.

"Only if this examination is positive in all areas and also in terms of support from the cantons and the population, Swiss Olympic would aim to continue the process.

"In terms of sustainability and using existing infrastructure, it is clear that the current concept is based on a national approach (host country) ruling out single regions as applicants."

The prospect of a Swiss bid has recently received the backing of the country’s Sports Minister Viola Amherd as she believes that the event could "trigger lasting changes in society and the economy".

Amherd insisted that she would support the country bidding for the Winter Olympics and Paralympics, as long as the Games are "sustainable, tailor-made for Switzerland and widely supported".

Should Switzerland officially throw its hat in the ring for the 2030 Games, it is expected to face opposition from France and Sweden.

While Switzerland is taking a national approach, the French National Olympic and Sports Committee is backing a joint bid by the French Alpine regions of Auvergne Rhône-Alpes and Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur.

Switzerland last staged the Winter Olympics in 1948 when St Moritz played host ©Getty Images

Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Regional Council President Laurent Wauquiez and his Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur counterpart Renaud Muselier have tabled the proposal, with the former claiming "it is now or never".

France hosted the inaugural Winter Olympics at Chamonix in 1924 but has not held them since 1992 when events were staged in Albertville and surrounding resorts.

Sweden has also entered the frame after former favourite Japan and Canada all but dropped out of the bidding race, while the United States expressed its preferred choice to host 2034.

The Swedish Olympic Committee (SOK) announced last month that it would advance to "ongoing dialogue" with the IOC and has already gained initial public support with a survey finding that seven out of 10 Swedes felt that the country should apply provided it is done in a sustainable, democratic and cost-effective manner.

Stockholm, Falun, Åre and Östersund have been earmarked by the SOK as possible hosts due to their experience of hosting major international competitions.

Sweden has yet to host the event and has endured eight failed bids including six consecutive losses for the 1984 to 2002 Games.

Its last disappointment came in 2019 as it missed out on the 2026 edition which went to Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo.

The IOC had wanted to confirm a host for 2030 at this year's delayed Session in Mumbai, but those plans were pushed back to 2024.