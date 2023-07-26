IOC President Bach invites 203 out of 206 NOCs to Paris 2024

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach today invited 203 of the 206 National Olympic Committees (NOCs) to take part in the Paris 2024 Olympics that start in a year's time.

Discussions over whether Russian and Belarusian athletes can take part are expected to be decided at the IOC Session in Mumbai in October.

"The mission of the Olympic Games is to untie the entire world in peaceful competition," Bach told gathered guests here.

"In our fragile world with conflicts and divisions and wars, we need this unifying power more than ever.

"The Olympic Games must always build bridges.

"The Olympic Games must never erect walls."

Referencing the earlier playing on violin of John Lennon’s Imagine, Bach added:

"Imagine, you may say we are dreamers."

More follows.